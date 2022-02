A wood slab table is paired with bench seats from De La Espada and a vintage brass candelabrum in a family home near Lake Tahoe. The credenzas are Bo Concept. An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs.