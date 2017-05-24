Recipe: Yellowfin Tuna Poké Bowl

Editor's Note: Mark Twain called Hawaii "one long delicious summer day," and having recently spent a week exploring Kauai for our first Spring Catalog we have to agree. Hawaii’s northernmost island was the perfect proving ground for all our favorite spring gear, and we had the dream team to put it to the test: the greatest surfer of all-time, Kelly Slater; local Kauai legend and shark advocate, Mike Coots; Huckberry Ambassador and former pro surfer Mikey DeTemple [ link to his surf shack ]; our buddy (and ace Poké chef) Mychael Henry and, of course, our Chrysler Town & Country rental minivan. We hope you enjoy the excerpt below, and that our adventures in Kauai inspire you to take a trip of your own.
Poké, the Hawaiian verb for "to slice or cut," is a raw fish salad that traces its heritage back to Hawaiian fishermen who would cut off pieces of their catch and season it for a quick snack. Our buddy Mychael Henry (@cookwilltravel) has elevated Poké to an art form, and spoiled us on our recent trip to Kauai with this recipe. Serves 2.
Ingredients
· 300g Yellowfin Tuna Loin, cubed
· 4 oz. Soy Sauce
· 1oz Sesame Oil
· 2 tsp Grated Ginger, fresh
· 1/4 Red Onion, thinly sliced
· 1/2 Japanese Cucumber, diced
· 4 Scallions, sliced
· 1/2 Mango, diced
· 1/2 Avocado
· 1 tbsp Lime Juice
· 1 tsp Toasted Macadamia Nut finely chopped
· 1 tsp White Sesame Seeds
· 2 tbsp Furikake Rice Seasoning
· 2 cups White Rice, cooked
· Salt
· Sugar
· Maldon Finishing Salt
Directions
Rice: Cook two cups rice. Let chill to room temperature.
Avocado Puree: In a small non-reactive bowl mash avocado. To keep from browning immediately add lime juice. Pass through fine mesh metal sieve. Add pinch of salt and sugar to taste. Cover finished puree with plastic wrap, making sure no air is trapped, and set aside in fridge.
Poké: In medium non-reactive bowl combine fish and shoyu, then sesame oil. Add sugar and salt. Incorporate ginger, red onion, cucumber, scallions, and mango, making sure to mix well. Set aside in fridge.
Plating
Smear avocado puree on inside of bowl. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Add scoop of rice. Sprinkle furikake over rice. Spoon poké over rice. Finish with macadamia nut, sesame seeds, scallions, and Maldon finishing salt. Serve immediately. [H]
