Recipe: Yellowfin Tuna Poké Bowl

Editor's Note: Mark Twain called Hawaii "one long delicious summer day," and having recently spent a week exploring Kauai for our first Spring Catalog we have to agree. Hawaii’s northernmost island was the perfect proving ground for all our favorite spring gear, and we had the dream team to put it to the test: the greatest surfer of all-time, Kelly Slater; local Kauai legend and shark advocate, Mike Coots; Huckberry Ambassador and former pro surfer Mikey DeTemple [ link to his surf shack ]; our buddy (and ace Poké chef) Mychael Henry and, of course, our Chrysler Town & Country rental minivan. We hope you enjoy the excerpt below, and that our adventures in Kauai inspire you to take a trip of your own.

Poké, the Hawaiian verb for "to slice or cut," is a raw fish salad that traces its heritage back to Hawaiian fishermen who would cut off pieces of their catch and season it for a quick snack. Our buddy Mychael Henry (@cookwilltravel) has elevated Poké to an art form, and spoiled us on our recent trip to Kauai with this recipe. Serves 2.

Ingredients

· 300g Yellowfin Tuna Loin, cubed

· 4 oz. Soy Sauce

· 1oz Sesame Oil

· 2 tsp Grated Ginger, fresh

· 1/4 Red Onion, thinly sliced

· 1/2 Japanese Cucumber, diced

· 4 Scallions, sliced

· 1/2 Mango, diced

· 1/2 Avocado

· 1 tbsp Lime Juice

· 1 tsp Toasted Macadamia Nut finely chopped

· 1 tsp White Sesame Seeds

· 2 tbsp Furikake Rice Seasoning

· 2 cups White Rice, cooked

· Salt

· Sugar

· Maldon Finishing Salt