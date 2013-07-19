Promo Daily: Tom M Johnson

Los Angeles-based photographer Tom M Johnson nailed it with his latest promo. He has an eye for beauty and it comes through in these images. The portraits he chose are stunning and full of emotion. It shows us that he has a way of making people feel comfortable thus allowing them to truly open up in front of the camera. You can feel that just by looking at these portraits. On the back side of the postcards, Tom chose to show images with simple compositions that compliment the portraits on the front side. These images feel quiet, and like the portraits, full of emotion. It makes you wonder what the story is behind both of the places he shows us. As a little added bonus, these promos bend so that they will stand up on our desk reminding us of Tom. Brilliant!