Maison Tropicale (1950)

Probably Prouvé's most famous prefab structure—made so after hotelier Andrew Balazs reportedly paid nearly $5 million for a model a few years ago—this metal prototype was built to provide housing in France's African colonies. According to his grandson Serge Drouin, a special "box-in-box" construction technique created ventilation for the home as the metal facade warmed in order to provide comfortable living in the hot African climate.