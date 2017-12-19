Products We Love: Snake Blocks

If you're feeling pessimistic about the future of physical toys in the age of digital technology, fret not. Areaware, the Brooklyn- and Columbus-based home accessories brand, churns out ingenious toys that prove that the playthings of your youth are not dead.



We tried out Snake Blocks, a 3D puzzle inspired by classic games like the Rubik’s Snake. Designed by Clara von Zweigbergk, the toy comes in four colorways, blue/pink, yellow/green, beige/green, and red/blue, and two different sizes, about a foot long and almost two-and-a-half feet long. The Snake Blocks’ wood triangles are strung together by an elastic band and can be twisted and bent into an endless number of shapes, like a swan, an elephant, or just an abstract doodle.