Products We Love: Modern by Dwell Magazine Barware

By Amanda Dameron
Welcome to our latest installment of Products We Love, where we test-drive beloved design items and document the process in our New York office. In honor of the upcoming holidays, we decided to put our very own collection for Target to the test—as well as sample a very tasty cocktail recipe. Calling all lovers of good design and strong drinks—this one's for you.

Libations are serious business. Yes, we know that Madmen would have you believe that one can simply slosh some whiskey into a rocks glass and call it a stylish day, but we say nay! Why should your cocktail be any less considered than the glassware it inhabits, or the shaker that prepares it? 



Enter the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection, a brand-new spectrum of high-design products, all with accessible price tags, created by Nick Dine and Chris Deam for Target. Though the collection includes everything from outdoor furnishings to textiles and accessories, we thought it made the most sense to kick the tires of the barware collection first—also, truth be told, we don't need many excuses to start cocktail hour. 

So we called in an expert—mixologist Francois Morisson, who bartends at  New York establishments Augustine and Cherche Midi. We showed him the goods, and he shared a recipe of his own creation, called Julia's Blush, and obliged us by visiting our New York office to do an on-camera rendition of this most festive drink. 

We provided him with the following tools from the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection:

Ice Bucket and Tongs, $24.99

Three-Piece Cocktail Set in black and copper, which includes a stirrer, a bottle opener, and a jigger, $29.99 

Cocktail Shaker in black and copper, $29.99

Set of Metallic Cocktail Glasses in Clear and Copper, $29.99

Francois provided us with the following recipe for Julia's Blush:

1.5 oz Campari 

1 oz Citadelle Gin

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Combine, give a quick shake with some ice, and pair with an orange slice. 