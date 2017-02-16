Products We Love: Modern by Dwell Magazine Barware

Libations are serious business. Yes, we know that Madmen would have you believe that one can simply slosh some whiskey into a rocks glass and call it a stylish day, but we say nay! Why should your cocktail be any less considered than the glassware it inhabits, or the shaker that prepares it?





Enter the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection, a brand-new spectrum of high-design products, all with accessible price tags, created by Nick Dine and Chris Deam for Target. Though the collection includes everything from outdoor furnishings to textiles and accessories, we thought it made the most sense to kick the tires of the barware collection first—also, truth be told, we don't need many excuses to start cocktail hour.

So we called in an expert—mixologist Francois Morisson, who bartends at New York establishments Augustine and Cherche Midi. We showed him the goods, and he shared a recipe of his own creation, called Julia's Blush, and obliged us by visiting our New York office to do an on-camera rendition of this most festive drink.