Products We Love: The Campaign Chair

Campaign is here to fill the void that lies somewhere between your old college futon and your first designer piece. Taking its name from the campaign furniture once carried by British soldiers, the company wants to change the perception that furniture that can be shipped to your doorstep is expendable.

For Campaign’s one-and-only chair ($595), its website boasts a 15-minute set-up, with no tools required. The lack of printed instructions threw us at first, but once we got going, that time estimate proved accurate. The result is a deep, comfortable armchair that hardly looks like it came out of a box.

Campaign offers three seating options: the chair, a loveseat, and a sofa, each available in seven different color fabrics and two wood options for the legs. All their products can be bought online and shipped directly. For an in-person test drive (always recommended), they also sell at 12 retailers in eight states.