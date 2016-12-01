Platform Update: Stitched Stories

Save a click. Now, when you you get to the bottom of a story the next story by the same writer will automatically appear, making it easy for you to discover more great content by simply continuously scrolling. We call this Story Stitching. We think it is a great improvement to the Dwell experience, and we hope you like it too.

But that is not all. We also just added a helpful feature for those who create collections or publish stories on Dwell. When you add photos via the "search for photos" feature, you will now see all of your photo uploads in the default view, making it easy for you to quickly access your most recent uploaded content.

We hope you like the updates. If you have any feedback, ideas, or suggestions, please let us know. Thanks for being a part of the Dwell community.

-Stephen

