Product Spotlight: Streamliner Classic by Playsam

By Eujin Rhee
Help develop and tune your child's fine motor skills with the sleek Streamliner Classic by Scandinavian design company, Playsam. Designed by Ulf Hanses, this non-toxic lacquer painted wooden toy car was selected by the Swedish National Museum as a Swedish Design Classic for its glossy surface and inventive style.
Comes packaged in the company's signature black box with cloth tissue.

