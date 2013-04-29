View Photos
Product Spotlight: São Paulo Collection
By Jami Smith
Inspired by natural materials, contemporary patterns, and rhythmic textures, London and São Paulo-based Studio Swine combines design, fashion, and architecture to mindfully craft modern luxury home fixtures.
The ecological and collaborative studio has produced a handful of projects that investigate the relationship between organic forms and recycled materials. Through their ongoing exploration, Studio Swine has produced a stunning furniture collection, which transforms scrap materials into remarkable, well-crafted fixtures.
This specific collection was designed and produced in Swine's São Paulo location. All fixtures are inspired by the Brazilian tropical modernism movement of the 50's.