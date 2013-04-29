Product Spotlight: São Paulo Collection
By Jami Smith
Inspired by natural materials, contemporary patterns, and rhythmic textures, London and São Paulo-based Studio Swine combines design, fashion, and architecture to mindfully craft modern luxury home fixtures.

The ecological and collaborative studio has produced a handful of projects that investigate the relationship between organic forms and recycled materials. Through their ongoing exploration, Studio Swine has produced a stunning furniture collection, which transforms scrap materials into remarkable, well-crafted fixtures.

Available in both emerald and clear glass, the recycled bottle shelf lighting is stabilized by 10cm of hardwood.

Studio Swine's hanging light pendants are crafted out of various glass beverage bottles. The clean and high quality glass is broken down into cullet, then each bulb is specifically formed and fitted and accented with brass fittings.

This specific collection was designed and produced in Swine's São Paulo location. All fixtures are inspired by the Brazilian tropical modernism movement of the 50's. 

Inspired by the 1950's tropical modernism movement in Sao Paulo, Brazil , this light fixture stands 150cm tall and is made of fine pine offcuts and glass bottles.

