Product Spotlight: Mitre Stool
By Eujin Rhee
Designed and manufactured in Brooklyn, New York by the furniture and lighting maker trio of Souda, the Mitre Stool is a playful take on the regular wooden stool.
Aptly titled the Mitre, which means to make a joint between two pieces of material, this maple and oil-finished stool has a seat that is composed of four seperate bevelled planes. Available in light and dark.
