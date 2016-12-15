Private Boston Residence Shines Bright with Kitchen Island Pendant Lighting

When Juliana and Shayleen Pastick stumbled upon a 1913 Colonial Revival in Brookline, they realized they found a diamond in the rough. From an overgrown exterior to a dilapidated interior, the house desperately needed a facelift. With the help of Dietz and Associates, the home underwent a complete overhaul; updating the building systems, gutting the interiors, re-working the floor plans, and designing a fully functioning home that expresses the couple’s eclectic interests. The design team selected materials that can withstand the wear and tear of daily family life without sacrificing sophistication or elegance.
With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that our kitchen island pendant lighting is incorporated into this stunning home. A trio of our Terra pendants in Smoke glass hang above the long island that practically runs the length of the room. Our signature Smoke glass complements the the counter top with recycled stone, adding to the earthy and warm aesthetic.
The kitchen island over which the pendants hang offers both ample elbow room and a communal dining space for the couple who enjoys cooking but needed more space than their last home provided. "Shay is a really good cook and I love to bake," Julianna tells Boston Magazine, "but in our old place, my baking stuff would mix in with her cooking stuff. We were always bumping into each other." Read more about Juliana and Shayleen's home renovation in the 2012 Fall Issue of Boston Magazine.