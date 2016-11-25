Pristine: A Photo Essay
Pristine: A Photo Essay

By Modern In Denver Magazine
Welcome to Modern In Denver’s photo essay series. Each issue, we give a talented photographer free reign to explore the modern world through his or her lens. The results offer insight into the way trained eyes see the things surrounding us.  In this series, we spotlight the work of photographer Andrew Pogue. We hope you’re as inspired as we are by the possibilities and perspectives offered in these professional takes.
"Unlike commissioned assignments which must advance an agenda, this project allowed me to investigate a concept whereby the snow allows the architecture to be perceived in its unadulterated existence."

-Photographer Andrew Pogue 


"These photos reveal more through what they don’t show—a cluttered landscape—than what might normally distract the eye from the architectural object. The naturally snow-blanketed world accentuates the architecture’s presence—detached from its normative context."

-Photographer Andrew Pogue 

About the Photographer/p p Andrew Pogue's background in both architecture and visual studies gives him breadth of creativity and technical expertise in approaching projects. With every project, he creates a comprehensive set of images that complement each other and tells the story. He has worked with clients on a wide range of projects, from residential interiors to luxury hotels.
He is also partnered with Austin-based Lars Frazer of Frazer Pogue Collective. They produce architectural videos that capture light and space while incorporating client interviews that give a glimpse of the people behind the ideas and process of each project
Andrew Pogue is on the local board of the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP), organizes PechaKucha Nights in Denver, and brews oak-aged sour beers. Andrew Pogue is currently represented by Wonderful Machine. 