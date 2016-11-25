View Photos
Pristine: A Photo Essay
Welcome to Modern In Denver’s photo essay series. Each issue, we give a talented photographer free reign to explore the modern world through his or her lens. The results offer insight into the way trained eyes see the things surrounding us. In this series, we spotlight the work of photographer Andrew Pogue. We hope you’re as inspired as we are by the possibilities and perspectives offered in these professional takes.
"Unlike commissioned assignments which must advance an agenda, this project allowed me to investigate a concept whereby the snow allows the architecture to be perceived in its unadulterated existence."
-Photographer Andrew Pogue
"These photos reveal more through what they don’t show—a cluttered landscape—than what might normally distract the eye from the architectural object. The naturally snow-blanketed world accentuates the architecture’s presence—detached from its normative context."
-Photographer Andrew Pogue