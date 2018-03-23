This Modern Prefab Is Now a Gorgeous Guest House
When SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos was asked to design an independent addition to an existing holiday home, their client requested limited on-site construction. Up for the challenge, the team completely devised the two-bedroom, two-bath (plus a terrace annex) prefab in an off-site workshop.
Although the creation of the structure expedited the on-site process, it also added a significant design challenge. The architects had to ensure the prefabricated elements would fit on a freight truck, since they all had to be transported to the site by road. They designed the modules to be less than 23.6 feet by 7.8 feet, which is the standard size of a truck platform.
Once the foundation was laid and everything was prepped for installation, the modules were assembled and the exterior stone was applied. The end result is a stunning 1,722-square-foot addition that now stylishly—and comfortably—accommodates friends and family on holiday getaways.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record/Project Design: SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos / Juan Soler, Alan Orozco
Builder / General Construction: SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos
Collaborators: Antonio Contreras, Santiago Párraga
Structural Engineer: Gerson Huerta
Civil Engineer: Ismael Vega + Gerson
HuertaLighting Design: SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos
Interior Design: SOA + Pauta Studio
Furnishings: Centro de Diseño Aleman / Piacere Mexico City
Exterior Stone: Soluciones en Piedra Franco
Other work: La Invencible