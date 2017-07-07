GO Home Takes the Passive House Approach to Prefab

For their first project together, architect Matthew O'Malia and carpenter-cum-building designer Alan Gibson built a Passive House in 2009. According to Custom Builder, that little red house, then called the GO Home, was the first Passive House to be certified in Maine and one of a dozen Passive Houses in the U.S. at the time. It would set the bar for the pair's ensuing years of practice via their design/build firm GO Logic, based in Belfast. Per their website: "Our baseline for every project is the Passive House standard of energy performance and indoor air quality." Now, GO Logic is making its high-designed, prefab Passive Houses available to a much wider market in New England.

