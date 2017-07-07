GO Home Takes the Passive House Approach to Prefab
For their first project together, architect Matthew O'Malia and carpenter-cum-building designer Alan Gibson built a Passive House in 2009. According to Custom Builder, that little red house, then called the GO Home, was the first Passive House to be certified in Maine and one of a dozen Passive Houses in the U.S. at the time. It would set the bar for the pair's ensuing years of practice via their design/build firm GO Logic, based in Belfast. Per their website: "Our baseline for every project is the Passive House standard of energy performance and indoor air quality." Now, GO Logic is making its high-designed, prefab Passive Houses available to a much wider market in New England.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The GO Home line comes in a variety of sizes, from 600 to 2,500 square feet, and configurations. You can pick a model, add options like garages and covered porches, and choose fixtures and finishes from a pre-selected palette. The overall aesthetic, inside and out, is "crisp, rural-modern."
Thanks to the Passive House design and construction, the energy savings are pronounced: the GO Home saves 80 percent of the energy typically consumed by a conventional house. This is because every model contains the following: "An airtight, super-insulated building shell, ultra-high performance windows that collect free heat from the sun, and a heat-recovery ventilation system that supplies a constant flow of clean, fresh air." See their website for more information on customization and pricing.