5 Massachusetts Prefab Home Companies to Watch
By Kate Reggev –
Prefabricated homes in New England have never looked so appealing, thanks to these Massachusetts companies.
Prefab homes are growing in popularity across the United States for good reason—they can be efficiently, precisely, and cost-effectively constructed in controlled factory environments and then shipped directly to job sites for quick installation. Although prefabs may only have been on your radar for the past few years, there are builders in just about every state that have decades of experience building prefabricated, modular, or panelized homes. Here, we've rounded up five prefab home companies and builders in Massachusetts to check out.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
You can cancel at any time.
Save