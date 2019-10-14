Prefab homes are growing in popularity across the United States for good reason—they can be efficiently, precisely, and cost-effectively constructed in controlled factory environments and then shipped directly to job sites for quick installation. Although prefabs may only have been on your radar for the past few years, there are builders in just about every state that have decades of experience building prefabricated, modular, or panelized homes. Here, we've rounded up five prefab home companies and builders in Massachusetts to check out.