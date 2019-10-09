Subscribe to Dwell+
8 Prefab Firms in Washington Aiming to Solve the Area's Housing Shortages
By Kate Reggev
Although Washington's cost of living continues to rise, these prefab companies are creating positive change with their affordable, eco-friendly homes.

As prefab construction continues to be a popular solution for areas with housing shortages—such as Seattle—the state of Washington has quickly risen to the top of the prefab residential market thanks to its collection of well-established builders and architects. 

