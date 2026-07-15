These Bamboo Tiny Homes in the Philippines Start at $15 a Square Foot

Rosanne Ceriales knew it was time for her family to find a new home. A public school teacher, she had started a new job in her hometown of Santa Catalina, on the Philippine island of Negros, and wanted to build a home that felt different than the urban concrete housing she had lived in with her husband and 11-year-old son. Concrete homes become stiflingly hot and humid during the country’s torrid summers. "Ventilation and being environmentally friendly were my main concerns," she says, wanting something that leaves a smaller carbon footprint. So, after some research, she turned to a material her grandparents had used: bamboo. Still, she didn’t come across bamboo until seeing homes built with a technique called composite bamboo shear walls, where structural bamboo panels are held together with mesh and enveloped with cement, significantly reducing the use of concrete. Some of the homes, built in the northern Philippines, had withstood strong typhoons. "I thought, Oh, it’s also possible that these houses will be storm resistant and not easily moved by earthquakes," Ceriales says. Bamboo has been used as a building material for centuries in Southeast Asia and South America, both of which boast dozens of native species. In the Philippines, it has traditionally been used to build small rural cottages called bahay kubo, which are breathable in humid climates and raised on stilts to avoid flooding and pests. These homes, like that of Ceriales’s grandparents, are an icon of rural areas, but they are generally bespoke. But a cooperative she found is working on a way to turn the archetype into a mass housing solution. Kawayan Collective manufactures prefabricated bamboo frames at a facility just two hours away, outside the scuba diving destination of Dauin. It was founded in 2019 by Filipino-American architect Ray Villanueva and his wife, Amy Villanueva, who left the U.S. and started building bamboo structures in the Philippines using composite bamboo shear wall technology developed by Base Bahay, a nonprofit based in Manila.

Kawayan Collective, a cooperative in Dauin in the Philippines, produces panelized bamboo walls to build tiny homes that start at $15 a square foot.

Workers load bamboo panels onto a truck at Kawayan Collective’s facility.

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Homes can be finished with plaster to create an additional moisture barrier.

When I visit Villanueva at his manufacturing facility, workers are carrying large bamboo culms from treatment tanks to an area where they are cut and bolted together to create the shear walls, which serve as the bones of structures both large and small. Villanueva has used them to design everything from a giant open-air pavilion in the nearby city of Dumaguete, to several duplexes just a stone’s throw from the facility, one of which serves as a showroom. "I’m not a special high-design architect. I try to make things as simple as can be," Villanueva says. "People can play around with this system. I feel like there’s a lot of potential." Ceriales and her family designed their home using the plans of what Villanueva calls a starter-home kit—a simple two-room structure with the potential to be expanded. Because it uses prefabricated elements, it’s less expensive to build than a concrete home, Villanueva says. It’s also designed to stand up to severe weather. Following a 2021 typhoon, Kawayan Collective developed the kit with Habitat for Humanity and Base Bahay, which had already researched bamboo’s resilience to disasters. Because it’s fibrous and light, it sways in earthquakes and absorbs the winds of strong typhoons. In 2025, the Philippines experienced several strong typhoons and earthquakes, but Kawayan and Base Bahay say that the hundreds of affected structures they had built had all survived.

One home by Kawayan Collective is painted white and features a patio.

The bamboo starter-kit homes can be built for about $15 per square foot, making them a potential godsend for a country badly in need of low-cost housing. Interest is growing rapidly; there are now at least a dozen treatment facilities throughout the country. Villanueva had previously worked in a U.S. construction company that had grown too fast while trying to popularize cross-laminated timber. He realized, "We’ve got to bring everything in house, vertically integrated from supply all the way to construction," he says. "The only way to reach scale was by developing products like prefab kits." He drives me to a bamboo house built from the starter-home kit, which is raised to prevent flooding. We walk up a short staircase and onto a small balcony. Inside the house, intense afternoon sunlight peeks through gaps in the bamboo slats, but the air remains cool. The floor, held up only by bamboo culms attached to a concrete foundation, creaks with every step, but Villanueva assures me it’s okay to jump up and down on it. "I’m not a high-design architect. I try to make things as simple as can be." —Ray Villanueva, Kawayan Collective founder

Rosanne Ceriales chose to plaster the exterior of her tiny home.

Part of the interiors were left exposed to show the bamboo culms. The concrete home Ceriales and her family lived in before lacked ventilation, but this one facilitates airflow with a gap at the roofline.