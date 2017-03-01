View Photos
Escaping to a Mini-Villa in Baja California
By Paige Alexus –
As a Los Angeles-born photographer who’s living and working in New York City, @joannepio shared a few photos from her experience at Hotel Encuentro Guadalupe in Mexico’s Baja California. Designed by Jorge Gracia of the San Diego-based firm Gracia Studio, the hotel consists of a group of cottages and villas that look out to startling views of the valley and neighboring vineyards. Completed in 2012, it’s located about an hour south of Tijuana, Mexico.
