Californian Homes

Escaping to a Mini-Villa in Baja California

By Paige Alexus
As a Los Angeles-born photographer who’s living and working in New York City, @joannepio shared a few photos from her experience at Hotel Encuentro Guadalupe in Mexico’s Baja California. Designed by Jorge Gracia of the San Diego-based firm Gracia Studio, the hotel consists of a group of cottages and villas that look out to startling views of the valley and neighboring vineyards. Completed in 2012, it’s located about an hour south of Tijuana, Mexico.

The cluster of cottages at Hotel Encuentro Guadalupe. #dwellpow

One of the villas you can stay in at Hotel Encuentro Guadalupe. #dwellpow


The cottages look out to views of neighboring wineries. #dwellpow

