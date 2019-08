A renovated warehouse fuses engineering and artistry, much like its owners. Hutchins and Montague furnished their living area with Theatre sofas by Ted Boerner for Design Within Reach and Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The Kubo coffee table is by Mobital, and the Strind side table is from Ikea. Torrent, an ink-on-watercolor-paper installation by Hutchins, hangs on the far wall.