The Spaceship Home From “Portlandia” Just Landed on the Market for $975K
Location: 6221 SE Ash Street, Portland, Oregon
Price: $975,000
Year Built: 1941
Year Renovated: 2010
Renovation Architect: Edgar Papazian
Footprint: 2,431 square feet (4 bed, 3 bath)
Lot Size: 0.13 acres
From the Listing: "Tucked into Portland’s Mount Tabor neighborhood, the Eyebrow House began as a modest 1941 Cape Cod home before Yale-trained architect Edgar Papazian transformed it into one of the city’s most distinctive residences. He installed the sweeping arched steel dormers that are its namesake, traded hard angles for sloped ceilings and curved walls, and reoriented the home toward its deep, tree-lined backyard. Its unmistakable silhouette has made it a local icon and recurring filming location for IFC's Portlandia. The heart of the home is an expansive kitchen and dining space, flipped on its axis to transform the private backyard into a living backdrop. Ascending the staircase reveals a remarkably private, sculptural sanctuary on the second level. What was once a narrow tube of space beneath the eaves now soars, thanks to dramatic arched steel dormers that fill it with reflected light. Exposed bolts and fasteners along the ribbed metal ceiling lend an industrial edge, set against rich oak floors, radiant heated for quiet comfort. Triple-glazed arched windows frame the treetop canopy of the backyard below, creating the distinct feeling of living in an elegant, elevated tree house."
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6221 SE Ash Street in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $975,000 by Erin Brown of Proper Portland.
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TopicsReal Estate
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