This home tour will provide an opportunity for design-seekers to immerse themselves in stunning domestic spaces found within the city of Portland. These unique homes have been specially selected by Dwell editors to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design in the Portland area.

Included in your home tour purchase will be a complimentary ticket to Meet the Architects night.





Meet the Architects Night

The Dwell Portland Home Tour kicks off with Meet the Architects night, an evening in which leading Portland architects and designers will preview the projects featured on your tour. Join us for cocktails, light bites, and a dynamic conversation moderated by Dwell editors.



When: Friday, August 26th 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Location: Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Avenue, Portland, OR 97205





Home Tours

Saturday, August 27th 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Eckert and Eckert Photography