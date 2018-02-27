Podcast: Green Design with the Climate Desk

The Climate Desk is a journalistic collaboration between the PBS show Need to Know, Wired, the Atlantic, Mother Jones, Grist, Slate, and the Center for Investigative Reporting. Host Alison Stewart and I had a nice chat that ranged from architectural salvage, to the Lucky 7 story we ran in our Energy Issue, to the hidden green (money) behind much "green" design.

Click here to listen to the Podcast on PBS.



