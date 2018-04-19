Stoke Your Imagination With This Playhouse-Like Suite in Berlin

If you're on the hunt for a quirky place to stay the next time you're in Berlin, the city's hip Michelberger Hotel has you covered. Housed in a converted 20th-century factory building, this family-fun hotel has long been a favorite of travelers and art enthusiasts for its design-led rooms and cozy, home-away-from-home atmosphere.



While the entire 110-room hotel boasts character, it's Room 304 that people can't seem to get enough of. Designed by Danish architect Sigurd Larsen, this self-contained suite features a wooden playhouse-like volume, guaranteed to ignite guests' sense of exploration and imagination.