Stoke Your Imagination With This Playhouse-Like Suite in Berlin

If you're on the hunt for a quirky place to stay the next time you're in Berlin, the city's hip Michelberger Hotel has you covered. Housed in a converted 20th-century factory building, this family-fun hotel has long been a favorite of travelers and art enthusiasts for its design-led rooms and cozy, home-away-from-home atmosphere.
While the entire 110-room hotel boasts character, it's Room 304 that people can't seem to get enough of. Designed by Danish architect Sigurd Larsen, this self-contained suite features a wooden playhouse-like volume, guaranteed to ignite guests' sense of exploration and imagination.
As soon as you enter the Hideout suite, it becomes evident the room has been built on ideas of customization and comfort. Comprised of two sleeping areas, a sauna, kitchen, and bathroom, guests can rest assured knowing they will have all the needed amenities for a unique stay.
"With this room you get a whole house," says Larsen. "Pure and calm from the outside, the many doors and windows reveal a warm wooden interior."
The 540-square-foot structure is cladded with a crisp, whitewashed exterior that contrasts beautifully with the timber interior. Thanks to the clean lines and minimalist design, the suite has a sophisticated aesthetic.
To round out the house-like appearance, Larsen refers to the space around the wooden volume as the "outside garden," which is complete with a rain shower and step-down tub.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Sigurd Larsen Design & Architecture
Builder/General Contractor: Kathrein Tischlerei
Lighting/Interior Design: Sigurd Larsen Design & Architecture