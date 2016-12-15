Plum Modern Pendant Lighting Adds Pop of Color in Canadian Kitchen

When a professional couple with two children approached Jason Flynn of Flynn Architect, they knew they wanted a clean and modern home that — above all else — was welcoming. Flynn took the time to understand the priorities of the family, learning how they intended to use the various spaces in their new home that replaced a tear-down in Old Ottawa South. Flynn, who has a flair for integrating new homes into old neighborhoods, designed an efficient environment that perfectly reflects the family's personality. This contemporary, light-filled home features vibrant details that bring beauty and warmth to every room, including Niche plum modern pendant lighting.



A trio of our Solitaire pendants in Plum glass hang above this eat-in kitchen island. The deep color of our Plum glass complements the warm, purple accents found throughout the interior, most notably in the square pattern rug that runs the length of the room. The rich hue of our handmade glass also brings balance to the space, helping to enhance the walnut wood grains of the floor and bar stools.

The classic white cabinetry serves as a stunning backdrop for our bold pendant lights. "The room might have been too stark without the walnut," Flynn tells Ottawa Magazine. "But the wood and the little pop of color from the pendant lights keep things warm."