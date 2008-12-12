Please Mr. Postman – Letterpress Holiday Cards

If you too are planning on penning a few heartfelt hellos and good wishes to your favorite folks but haven’t found your missive muse, it’s not too late! Here’s some lovely letterpress stationery options that will warm the cockles of any heart.







Gang of Gnomes Christmas from Egg Press





Peppermint No. 154 from Pancake & Franks





Angels for Peace from Linda & Harriett





Letterpress Holiday Notecards from Ink + Wit



First image: Snow Angel from Campbell Raw Press

