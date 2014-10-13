Place Your Bid Here: Sliding Doors with One-of-a-Kind Mural Up for Auction to Benefit Charity

Raydoor is a sliding door and wall system that has been the choice for high-end designer lofts and residences for more than ten years. With no floor track and a patented TwinFrameTM construction, Raydoor products are a graceful way to separate spaces in a modern home. Now, you have a chance to own one of the company's premier systems, but this time reimagined as a priceless art piece. The manufacturer's collaboration with George "SEN-One" Morillo involved layering graffiti onto the company’s sleek architectural system. Morillo is an acclaimed graffiti artist who has been practicing graffiti since the 1980s, when he started by painting subway trains. At age 15, he was asked to put on a live art show by the famed photographer Richard Avedon. Since then, his work has appeared on window displays for Macy's and fashions for Rachel Roy, among other places.