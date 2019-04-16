A Modern Take on the Pitched-Roof

The rainy Netherlands may seem a long way from the sun-soaked Caribbean, but for Mark de Graaf and his family, the island of Curaçao, in the Lesser Antilles, was the inspiration for their new home on the outskirts of Amsterdam. "We have a holiday home on Curaçao, and we wanted the same indoor-outdoor feel," says De Graaf, nodding toward the ground-floor glass wall that frames a restful natural view.