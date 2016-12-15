Pinterest Inspired Home Includes Niche Modern Kitchen Pendant Lights

A creative couple with two toddlers approached Lewis / Schoeplein Architects during the process of house hunting. With a very specific idea in mind, the clients were in search of a home that represented "modern California with a touch of Texas." Fostered by a shared vision of the final result and copious use of Pinterest boards, the architects embarked on one of the most collaborative projects of their career. Soon after the designs were mapped out, the renovation of this mid-century Ranch-syle house began, making way for the ultimate transformation that fulfilled exactly what the family wanted. We are so thrilled that the finished project includes Niche modern kitchen pendant lights.