Pigmented Concrete Walls Tie This Home Into the Landscape
When architect Thiago Bernardes of Bernardes Arquitetura first visited his client’s property in the Brazilian mountain town of Itaipava, he was instantly taken by the reddish color of the surrounding terrain.
That immediate attraction sparked the idea for the red-colored concrete walls that define Casa Terra, a 10,765-square-foot vacation home that takes its name from its earth-inspired appearance.
Commissioned by a family of four, the weekend retreat is located on the highest point of the property and overlooks valley views and the mountains beyond.
To bring uninterrupted views into every room, Casa Terra is organized along a central axis that stretches east to west for nearly 200 feet.
The five en suite bedrooms, shared living spaces, and service facilities are delineated with parallel concrete walls that extend perpendicularly from the central circulation axis in an alternating pattern.
"The articulation between these components generates spaces while defining residential functions and creating patios that open to the main garden," explains Bernardes Arquitetura.
"The closure between the vertical (walls) and horizontal (slabs and floor) panes is made with large glass panels that dilute the visual boundaries between the house and the landscape."
"The route along the central circulation reveals a succession of openings and closures, while offering constant visual contact with the exterior."
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Bernardes Arquitetura
Builder/General Contractor: PH de Aquino
Structural Engineer: Ycon Engenharia (Concrete structure)
Civil Engineer: Ita Construtora (Wood structure)
Landscape Design: Daniela Infante
Lighting Design: Studio Iluz
Interior Design: Bernardes Arquitetura
