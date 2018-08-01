Photographer Lisa Diederich's Dining Room Reveal

We worked with the Nashville-based photographer to create a space that’s big enough for entertaining, yet cozy enough for everyday dining. Read on to see the space and learn more about Lisa’s journey to becoming a photographer.

What sparked your interest in photography?

I moved overseas a few years after graduating college and was really inspired by a new adventure. Photography was a creative outlet for me, but also a way to connect with my friends and family back home. I loved sharing little snippets of my daily life and my passion grew from there. Eventually, I was asked to shoot a wedding…and then another….and another! Over the years, I’ve learned so much and have also branched out into other areas of photography (like travel, food and interiors) which keeps me excited and challenged every single day!





Did you study photography in school or are you mostly self-taught?

I’m mostly self-taught, although I did take a film photography course in Sydney, Australia. Studying abroad was such an exciting experience for me and I wanted to take a few courses that were outside of my comfort zone (I studied business and marketing). As it turned out, both travel and photography became my true passions!





You’ve gotten to travel a lot because of your job; do you have a favorite destination?

That’s a difficult choice! My top two destinations so far have been Iceland and Mexico. Iceland was raw, wild and breathtaking while Mexico (specifically Hotel San Cristobal in Todos Santos) was blissful, relaxing and full of special memories.