Photographer Candida Höfer's Lush Images of Architecture

If spaces can be said to have their own quirks and personalities, Candida Höfer’s lush, slow-exposure photographs are architectural character sketches on a majestic scale, a series of colorful and revealing building bios. Her new exhibit, Candida Höfer: Images of Architecture, opening May 9, 2014, at the Fondazione Bisazza in Vincenza, Italy, includes more than 20 works personally chosen by the artist that were all created without people, artificial light, or digital enhancement.

Casa da Musica Porto IV (2006)



An exhibition of Candida Höfer’s renowned architectural photography is on display at Fondazione Bisazza in Vincenza, Italy, through July 27.



Photo by Candida Höfer

Höfer, who’s co-curating the show—the Foundation’s first to focus on architecture—said in a statement: "The subjects of my work are public and semi-public spaces. I prefer them when they are without people. Spaces then seem to tell more about people, what they do for them, and what people have been doing to them."

Casa da Musica Porto I (2006)



Photo by Candida Höfer

Check our slideshow for a selection of Höfer’s photography, on display until July 27, 2014.

Palácio da Bolsa no Porto II (2006)



Photo by Candida Höfer

Bibliothèque de la Sorbonne Paris I (2007)



Photo by Candida Höfer

Real Gabinete Portugues de Leitura Rio de Janeiro IV (2005)



Photo by Candida Höfer

Biblioteca do Palácio e Convento de Mafra I (2006)



Photo by Candida Höfer

Biblioteca dei Girolamini Napoli I (2009)



Photo by Candida Höfer

Abadia Cisterciense Santa Maria la Real de Oseira I (2010)



Photo by Candida Höfer