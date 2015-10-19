View Photos
Photo of the Week: Simple Sliding Door Made of Spare Plumbing Parts
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Architectural photographer @kristajahnkephotography shared this picture of a DIY barn-style door made of plywood and repurposed plumbing fixtures in Vancouver.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.