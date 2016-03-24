View Photos
Photo of the Week: Pleasing Wood Surfaces Line This Oregon Coast Beach House
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Portland–based photographer @davidpapazian captured the clean lines and warming wood surfaces that permeate this waterfront beach house in Lincoln City, Oregon. The team at Giulietti Schouten Architects filled the interior with Douglas fir, lined the floors with oak, and incorporated subtle stainless steel details throughout.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.