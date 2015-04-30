Photo of the Week: Plant-Filled Austin Dining Room
View Photos

By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

We loved this Austin living area filled with plants, captured by @mssdaisy1.

"And the tour of Austin, TX begins at the cutest frickin house ever."

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.