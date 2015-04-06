Photo of the Week: Modern Dining Room Featuring a George Nelson Lamp

This modern dining room inspiration came to us from @mesamodern , who posted a photo of this eating space outfitted with a Nelson Bubble Lamp and red Stokke Tripp Trapp chairs.

"Dining room with Bubble Lamp original to the 1958 house. They don't put brass fittings on the new ones any more."

