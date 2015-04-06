Photo of the Week: Modern Dining Room Featuring a George Nelson Lamp
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Modern Dining Room Featuring a George Nelson Lamp

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

This modern dining room inspiration came to us from @mesamodern, who posted a photo of this eating space outfitted with a Nelson Bubble Lamp and red Stokke Tripp Trapp chairs.

Photo of the Week: Modern Dining Room Featuring a George Nelson Lamp - Photo 1 of 1 -

"Dining room with Bubble Lamp original to the 1958 house. They don't put brass fittings on the new ones any more."

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration, and tag your photos with #dwellrooms for a chance to be featured here next week!