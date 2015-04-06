View Photos
Photo of the Week: Modern Dining Room Featuring a George Nelson Lamp
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
This modern dining room inspiration came to us from @mesamodern, who posted a photo of this eating space outfitted with a Nelson Bubble Lamp and red Stokke Tripp Trapp chairs.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration, and tag your photos with #dwellrooms for a chance to be featured here next week!