View Photos
Photo of the Week: Envy-Inducing NYC Town House
Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@brownstone_voyeur posted this shot of a stunning New York town house with tons of windows and an immediate outdoor connection.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.