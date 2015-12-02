Photo of the Week: Envy-Inducing NYC Town House
View Photos

Photo of the Week: Envy-Inducing NYC Town House

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@brownstone_voyeur posted this shot of a stunning New York town house with tons of windows and an immediate outdoor connection. 

Photo of the Week: Envy-Inducing NYC Town House - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.