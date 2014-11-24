View Photos
Photo of the Week: Dramatic Bridge in Dallas
By Dwell –
Each week, we tap into from Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shot of the week.
This week's stunner of an image comes to us via Joseph Haubert (@whateveryouare), a photographer and Dwell reader who snapped this shot at Dallas's Margaret Hunt Hill bridge. Haubert, who's based in Dallas/ Ft. Worth, took the photo at night, looking up at the 40-story central arch supporting the bridge's spans.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more daily design inspiration, and tag us in your photos to submit your own photo for publication on Dwell.com.