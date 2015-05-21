View Photos
Photo of the Week: Cozy Brooklyn Backyard
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
In conjunction with our June issue, which is dedicated to outdoor living spaces, we're asking our fans to post pictures of what outdoor living means to them with the hashtag #dwelloutdoor. This submission from @mattbh shows a small but comfortable Brooklyn backyard with a laid-back outdoor dining arrangement.
