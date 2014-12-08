View Photos
Photo of the Week: Brass Bathroom Hardware by Roman & Williams
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shot of the week.
We asked our Instagram fans to post photos of their modern hardware for a chance to be featured in our special issue on our readers' own houses. One of our favorites was this shot from @renamalka, featuring brass hardware by Roman & Williams for Waterworks.
This week, we're calling for photos of your house numbers. Tag your photos with #dwellrooms for a chance to be our photo of the week!
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more daily design inspiration, and tag us in your photos to submit your own photo for publication on Dwell.com.