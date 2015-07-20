View Photos
Photo of the Week: A Living Room Perched Above the Sea
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
For today's inspiration, we turn to @gentlemanmodern, who posted this jaw-dropping snapshot of a modern living room above the sea with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.