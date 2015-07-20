Photo of the Week: A Living Room Perched Above the Sea
By Allie Weiss
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

For today's inspiration, we turn to @gentlemanmodern, who posted this jaw-dropping snapshot of a modern living room above the sea with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.