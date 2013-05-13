Phloem Studio's Peninsula Chair

Not long ago we took a look at deft joinery and fine form of the Laura desk by Portland, Oregon's Phloem Studio. Today, we've got an exclusive look (and a great video by Alex Olavarria of Quimby TV) of the firm's newest creation: the Peninsula chair. Wood, metal, and leather, the sling chair was inspired by a Jerry Johnson sling chair from 1964. Ben Klebba, honcho at Phloem, paired up with leather worker and studiomate Matt Pierce of Wood & Faulk on the sling. All told, the Peninsula has an appealing materiality. Just imagine how that leather will age and mellow into your favorite seat in the house. Keep an eye out for Phloem at ICFF this May. They'll be debuting the Peninsula chair at booth #1370.

Part of the appeal of the Peninsula chair is that the sling is attached using just brass rods. Should you even want to change the sling, merely slide them out and do so. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample The Peninsula Chair from Phloem Studio on Vimeo. Here you see the full array of colors and materials for these handmade chairs. The slings are in earth tones while the wood ranges from domestic hardwoods to ebonized ash. For a sleeker look, opt for the Peninsula chair in black. The whole chair is kept together by eight brass screws. Check out the sling chair that inspired the Peninsula, an original design by Jerry Johnson.