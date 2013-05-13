View Photos
Phloem Studio's Peninsula Chair
By Aaron Britt
Not long ago we took a look at deft joinery and fine form of the Laura desk by Portland, Oregon's Phloem Studio. Today, we've got an exclusive look (and a great video by Alex Olavarria of Quimby TV) of the firm's newest creation: the Peninsula chair. Wood, metal, and leather, the sling chair was inspired by a Jerry Johnson sling chair from 1964. Ben Klebba, honcho at Phloem, paired up with leather worker and studiomate Matt Pierce of Wood & Faulk on the sling. All told, the Peninsula has an appealing materiality. Just imagine how that leather will age and mellow into your favorite seat in the house. Keep an eye out for Phloem at ICFF this May. They'll be debuting the Peninsula chair at booth #1370.
The Peninsula Chair from Phloem Studio on Vimeo.