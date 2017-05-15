Philadelphia's "Gallery in a Garden"

@atticfirephoto shared this shot of the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, which holds an extensive collection of post-impressionist and early-modern paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and more. Though originally established in 1922, the new building designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects (TWBTA) was opened in 2012 and consists of a cantilevered light canopy, fossilized Israeli limestone, and sandblasted concrete that’s cast-in-place.

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.