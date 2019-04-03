There's No Shortage of Glass in These 7 Homes Designed by Philip Johnson

Completed in 1946, the Booth House was originally built for an advertising executive and his wife before becoming a rental property in 1955 for the architectural photographer Robert Damora, and architect Sirkka Damora. The Damoras later purchased the home and have lived there ever since. Now 93 years old, Sirkka has been seeking a new owner for this piece of architectural history. Litigation over the title means that the Booth House could face being torn down—so its buyer will also be its rescuer.