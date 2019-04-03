View Photos
There's No Shortage of Glass in These 7 Homes Designed by Philip Johnson
It's safe to say that Philip Johnson was one of the most famous and influential American architects of the 20th century.
A pioneer of American modernism, Johnson designed the iconic Glass House for himself in 1949—creating a distinctive glass facade that was inspired by Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House. Although the Glass House is undeniably his most famous residential property, a look through these other significant residential projects might leave you struggling to choose a favorite.
Glass House
New Canaan, Connecticut
Wiley House
New Canaan, Connecticut
Booth House
Bedford, New York
Hodgson House
New Canaan, Connecticut
Alice Ball House
New Canaan, Connecticut
Boissonnas House
New Canaan, Connecticut
The Robert C. Leonhardt House
Long Island, New York