Take a Peek Inside Airbnb's New Loft-Inspired Office Space in Paris

In collaboration with architectural design practice STUDIOS Architecture, Airbnb's new Paris digs embrace the company's "Belong Anywhere" ethos by turning what was once a corporate office space into a functional workspace that resembles a cozy Parisian attic loft.

The concept for the space was inspired by the City of Light, as the Paris-based Airbnb Environments Team worked together with STUDIOS Architecture to reference local restaurants, hotels, and flea markets. The team sourced furniture from Parisian flea markets and Espace des Particuliers, a local company that offers upcycled vintage pieces. The vintage finds are complemented by contemporary French designer pieces from the Bouroullec Brothers and Jean Prouvé, as well as iconic garden chairs from Jardin des Tuileries. The resulting office is a microcosm of character, history, and eclectic styles.

"Our goal was to authentically represent both Airbnb and Parisian culture and create a space that feels like home to both employees and our guests. You can truly feel it from the moment you walk in the front door," explains Rebecca Ruggles from the Airbnb Environments Team.