Take a Peek Inside Airbnb's New Loft-Inspired Office Space in Paris
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Airbnb is all about local—and that's just what they've done with their brand new Parisian office space.

In collaboration with architectural design practice STUDIOS Architecture, Airbnb's new Paris digs embrace the company's "Belong Anywhere" ethos by turning what was once a corporate office space into a functional workspace that resembles a cozy Parisian attic loft. 

The concept for the space was inspired by the City of Light, as the Paris-based Airbnb Environments Team worked together with STUDIOS Architecture to reference local restaurants, hotels, and flea markets. The team sourced furniture from Parisian flea markets and Espace des Particuliers, a local company that offers upcycled vintage pieces. The vintage finds are complemented by contemporary French designer pieces from the Bouroullec Brothers and Jean Prouvé, as well as iconic garden chairs from Jardin des Tuileries. The resulting office is a microcosm of character, history, and eclectic styles. 

"Our goal was to authentically represent both Airbnb and Parisian culture and create a space that feels like home to both employees and our guests. You can truly feel it from the moment you walk in the front door," explains Rebecca Ruggles from the Airbnb Environments Team. 

Stepping out of the elevator on the sixth floor, visitors are transported into a luminous, vegetation-filled solarium.&nbsp;

Taking inspiration from historical greenhouses, this bright and open transitional space offers the comforts of an intimate roof garden.

As part of Airbnb’s global office narrative, the meeting room designs are inspired by existing Airbnb listings around the world—in this instance, China, Tasmania, Morocco, America, and the U.K. The Environments Team engaged with local employees in an Employee Design Experience (EDX) program to help add the finishing touches to each meeting room.&nbsp;

With a traditional mansard roof and exposed beams, the office resembles a quaint attic loft that's synonymous the city's architecture.

Cove lighting is found interspersed throughout the office to help elevate the low ceilings and bring light into previously dark spaces.

Designed for 60 employees, the office provides various work configurations and spaces that include sit-stand desks, private phone booths, and a hospitality lounge. All of the spaces are configured for communal working and employees can sit at large custom-designed tables. This facilitates interaction in a way that individual desks cannot.

Hosting and inviting guests is a priority for the local team and the hospitality lounge was designed with that purpose in mind, functioning as a multipurpose event space that's flexible and able to accommodate various group sizes and needs. Named "Le Nid," the space will be open to the public for monthly events hosted by the local team, including meetups around destinations, debates on travel trends, and exclusive Experiences.

Inspired by local landmark Opera Garnier, the custom carpet in the hospitality lounge includes traditional patterns often found within Opera Houses. This traditional design element is juxtaposed with contemporary furniture and a gallery wall of artwork that references Airbnb, travel, and the opera.

"It was a real pleasure co-creating [this space] with the Airbnb Environments Team to design a truly unique working environment that embodies both the rich diversity of the Airbnb travel experience and the one-of-a-kind charm of Paris," says Kristin Gratacap of STUDIOS Architecture.

The variety of serene work spaces encourages creative interaction.

The "cuisine" is the heart and soul of the Paris office. It's a communal space for gathering that helps employees stay connected, building on local traditions where staff members eat together everyday. This creates a genuine sense of family and home in the workspace. During construction, the team discovered existing skylights and original wood beams, which they were able to expose and incorporate into the new design to offer a more open and airy kitchen space.

The "espace zen" is a peaceful space created for employees to have a peaceful area for quiet reflection or a quick nap. The space features a built-in sofa with plush pillows and a private balcony.&nbsp;

The balcony offers guests and staff incredible views of the Eiffel Tower and Opera Garnier.

