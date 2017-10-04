Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw

Within the 2,135-square-foot space, an open-plan layout is divided into different sections by discreet walls and strategic floorboard arrangements. The elongated living room is linked to the kitchen, which is fitted with a red faucet, steel radiator, copper Utzon pendant lights by Jørn Utzon for &Tradition, and Tolix Marais chairs by Xavier Pauchard.

The apartment has one bedroom, two studies, and two bathrooms.

A cobalt blue sofa, sunflower yellow dining chairs, and contrasting color combinations bring a sophisticated sense of drama to the bright living room.

Abstract modern art on the walls and a Tom Dixon pendant lamp with a felt shade juxtaposes with Parisian, herringbone-patterned oak parquet floors to convey a look that's both contemporary and classically European. Using a wool-clad wall, Anna Koszela divided the doorless and windowless bedroom into zones for both day and night.

The day section of the bedroom is connected to the rest of the apartment, allowing it to be illuminated with light from the other spaces. A wool-clad wall acts as a screen, hiding the bed from view for privacy.

The bathroom follows a black-and-white color scheme and is fitted with a sliding door with graphics by Polish artist Maria Widelak that depict the energy map of the human body.

Bathroom tiles by Maciej Zień complement wallpaper by Cole & Son to create a spirited, Spanish feel.