Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw
View Photos
European Homes + Home Tours

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Polish interior designer Anna Koszela designed this Warsaw apartment for a Spanish expat lawyer who wanted an abode that would remind him of his beloved home city of Madrid.

Within the 2,135-square-foot space, an open-plan layout is divided into different sections by discreet walls and strategic floorboard arrangements. The elongated living room is linked to the kitchen, which is fitted with a red faucet, steel radiator, copper Utzon pendant lights by Jørn Utzon for &Tradition, and Tolix Marais chairs by Xavier Pauchard.

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 1 of 11 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The apartment has one bedroom, two studies, and two bathrooms.

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 2 of 11 -

A cobalt blue sofa, sunflower yellow dining chairs, and contrasting color combinations bring a sophisticated sense of drama to the bright living room. 

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 3 of 11 -

Abstract modern art on the walls and a Tom Dixon pendant lamp with a felt shade juxtaposes with Parisian, herringbone-patterned oak parquet floors to convey a look that's both contemporary and classically European.

Using a wool-clad wall, Anna Koszela divided the doorless and windowless bedroom into zones for both day and night. 

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 4 of 11 -

The day section of the bedroom is connected to the rest of the apartment, allowing it to be illuminated with light from the other spaces. A wool-clad wall acts as a screen, hiding the bed from view for privacy.

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 5 of 11 -

The bathroom follows a black-and-white color scheme and is fitted with a sliding door with graphics by Polish artist Maria Widelak that depict the energy map of the human body. 

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 6 of 11 -

Bathroom tiles by Maciej Zień complement wallpaper by Cole & Son to create a spirited, Spanish feel.

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 7 of 11 -

Used for most of the interior details, black, gray, and copper lean towards a contemplative Eastern European aesthetic, but geometric wallpapers, colorful ceramic flooring, and bold artwork imbue the apartment with the dynamic visuals of Madrid. 

Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 8 of 11 -
Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 9 of 11 -
Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 10 of 11 -
Filled With Color and Pattern, This Eclectic Apartment Brings a Little Madrid to Warsaw - Photo 11 of 11 -
0
0
Email