Showing Off

In a nod to what they describe as “constructive truth,” the couple made the decision not to hide the technical elements that contribute to the home’s green attributes. And by displaying all the sustainable features in the walls, it’s “easier for our clients to understand the system when they visit the house,” says Witzmann. They incorporated the Genvex ventilation system’s double-flow ducts into the home’s interior, exposing them at various points as they run through the house. In addition to looking pretty, they distribute clement fresh air; temperatures hover around

66 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter

and 71 degrees in the summer, never going higher than 78. And yes, Karanesheva assures, “you can open the windows of a Passive House.”

genvex.co.uk