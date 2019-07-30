Dividing Line

The home’s central “spine,” which

Witzmann describes as “the back-

bone of the house at a load-bearing

and technical level,” serves as the

structure’s organizing principle. It

groups the ventilation system and the

majority of the electrical networks

together and centralizes much of the

home’s storage. By siting the living

spaces on the south of the house

so that they take advantage of the

natural light, and placing the sanitary

and service rooms on the north, the

architects make the most of a smart

passive solar layout.