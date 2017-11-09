An Irresistible Midcentury in Massachusetts Asks $700K

Designed in 1959 by Hayes Kelley and architect Charles Leofanti and built in 1960, the 2,636-square-foot midcentury home was where Kelley, his wife, and their children stayed for their entire lives.

The home boasts original finishes such as a kitchen featuring Paul McCobb-designed, Mutschler Series 700 cabinetry with a functioning charcoal grill, and an elegant Walpole stone fireplace. High ceilings and glossy finishes lit by smart, connected lighting keeps the classic design from feeling stuffy. Shoji-screened windows and meshing throughout add subtle texture and depth to the space.

At the heart of the home, an open-sky glass atrium surrounds the kitchen and dining rooms, bringing the outdoors in, and opening up to the 28,900-square-foot lot which borders Ellis Pond. Minimalist, sculptured gardens surround the home.

A spiral staircase winds up to the rooftop, where Manhattans and a few dry gin martinis could most certainly be enjoyed after a '50s-inspired dinner party.



Project Credits:



-Architecture: Charles Leofanti

-Builder: Hayes Kelley

