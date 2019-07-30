Conversation Starter

To create an instant sense of warmth and intrigue in the entryway, Montague hung a remarkable artwork by Paris-based photographer Meyer that shows three African moviegoers looking upward. Just above it is a chandelier from Bocci, designed by Montague’s friend Omer Arbel. “That installation is really an encapsulation of my interests; it always inspires discussion,” he says.

bocci.ca

tendancefloue.net

Welcome Routine

Architect David Anand Peterson designed inset shelving right inside the front door to hold Montague’s bike helmet, hats, and keys. The coat closet, however, is around the corner near the guest bedroom; this allows Montague to immediately escort guests away from the threshold, avoiding crowding by the front door.

dpstudio.net